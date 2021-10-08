Will Ospreay Makes MLW Debut November 6th

Tonight on MLW Fightland on Vice TV it was announced that Ospreay is coming. It seems like he's bringing what he still claims is the real IWGP Heavyweight Championship with him as well.

It was announced during a new panel segment called MLW Embedded, hosted by Alicia Atout. While November 6th is the date of the taping, we aren't sure when his appearance will air. Ospreay comes into a very interesting MLW with other new faces appearing like Davey Richards and Tajiri. Stay tuned for more information about Ospreay's Major League Wrestling debut.