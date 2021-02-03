Women in the Major League: Or, Who Should Join MLW's Eventual Women's Division

I love MLW, I really do, but it absolutely needs a women’s division. Not having a women’s division is the one biggest problem currently facing MLW, and in their defense, they did address it once. In 2019, MLW signed former Mae Young Classic wrestler Zeda Zhang. She made her debut against a masked “Spider Lady,” another great example of MLW paying homage to wrestling history, but that was the only match she had. Since then due to both injury and the pandemic, Zeda Zhang has not returned to MLW. In fact, she has not wrestled at all since 2019. But, I try to be hopeful and an optimist. I’m looking forward to the division, because it absolutely will happen soon enough. Zhang is good, but she needs people to wrestle doesn’t she? So I wanted to put together my dream MLW Women’s division. This list has a good blend of newer talent and established stars that I think will make the division strong and echo the men’s division in terms of style variety.

Taya Valkyrie

Taya Valkyrie absolutely has to appear on MLW. She doesn’t have to stay long, but she must show up for a few matches. Valkyrie is best known for her time in Impact wrestling where she had truly amazing matches with the likes of Su Yung, Deonna Purrazo, and Tessa Blanchard. It seems that she is now gone from the company though, and a lot of people think she will go to WWE. It would make sense as it is, of course, WWE, and being in the same company with your spouse is delightful. There are two reasons why she must do a stint in MLW. First, she is the current Reina de Reinas champion in AAA. MLW has a very nice relationship with AAA and has let AAA belts be defended on Fusion. This would be a great chance to have big title matches before making their own MLW Women’s Championship. Second, she has history with Lucha Underground. With the impending arrival it seems of Dario Cueto, and the dominance of Mil Muertes, we can’t go wrong with another wrinkle thrown into the Lucha Underground storyline.

Hibiscus Mii may not be on everyone’s radar, which is why I included a match of her above. Before getting injured, Zeda spent time doing a tour of Asia that included a few stops in Middle Kingdom Wrestling in China. During that time she faced off with Hibiscus Mii: an almost 20 year veteran of this industry! The Japanese star is currently active in a couple different Japanese promotions, but assuming travel is allowed in booking this division, Mii would be an amazing member of the roster. MLW has its roster split nicely between veterans like Low Ki and Savio Vega and younger talent like Calvin Tankman and Jordan Oliver. The women’s division should reflect that, and Hibiscus Mii would be a good representation of that. She brings that experience, respect, and legitimacy that any new division needs. As said earlier, she’s already faced Zeda Zhang before so there we have our very first feud!

Janai Kai

Janai Kai is a black belt for a reason. Kai has a black belt in Tae Kwon Do, and Jordynne Grace has said she’ll be in a major company by the end of the year if not sooner. Her kicks are absolutely amazing, and we need a more martial arts focused woman on the roster. Like I said, I want the women’s division to reflect the men’s division in terms of style make up, and if the men get Kevin Ku and Dominic Garrini, the women need a Janai Kai. She will absolutely blow audiences away with her strikes, and is a great chance for MLW to build a new star. She has recently been in Paradigm pro where she has shown how effective she is in the ring, and the options for her are endless. She could join Team Filthy, she could have the match of her career with Mii, or even hang with the guys, as much like Taya, she has been in intergender matches. Not everyone knows Kai, and MLW can fix that.

Faye Jackson

Faye Jackson has wrestled all over the world: GCW, RISE, EVE, ROH, WXW, and many, many more. She often gets recognized just as the woman who twerks alot, and yes she does and she slays at it. But Faye is so much more than that, she’s a great wrestler both in singles and tag team competition. Jackson recently had some amazing matches against people like Willow Nightingale, Devon Monroe, Laynie Luck, and even MLW’s own Dominic Garrini. Jackson would bring the grappling style we need to balance out the incredible strikers we’ve already assembled and would be my first pick for a title match against Taya Valkyrie. Faye Jackson can be very light hearted and fun on both Twitter and in the ring, which MLW does enjoy, but she can also turn up the intensity on a dime and with names like Mii and Valkyrie she might finally become the legend she deserves to be.

Molly McCoy

Some of the most iconic wrestlers of all time have signature weapons or a signature match. Sandman has his kendo stick, Sting has his baseball bat, Savio Vega has the strap match, and Timothy Thatcher has the fight pit. With Molly McCoy MLW can get both. They have their signature hockey stick they bring with them to the ring, and that can easily be turned into a hockey fight match. MLW has really enjoyed stipulation matches, and a hockey fight sounds like great fun. It could even be a cinematic match in a hockey rink. But Molly is not just a gimmick, they're a great up and coming talent. According to cagematch, as of this writing, McCoy has only had 43 matches. They started in Chikara and followed many of the other talent to the new Camp Leapfrog company in 2020. They have spent time with some great talent like A Very Good Professional Wrestler(FKA Dasher Hatfield), Boomer Hatfield, Lady Frost, and Still Life With Apricots and Pears. They are a wonderful young talent that deserves a big chance, and another opportunity for MLW to build a new star.

Holidead

One of the best independent tag teams the last few years, regardless of gender, has been Twisted Sisters. With Thunder Rosa in NWA and some matches in AEW, it’s time for Holidead to get her big main event shot. Holidead has eight years in the industry and it shows in her matches. She recently had a great showing in the Synergy Garden State Invitational tournament taking second place to Tasha Steelz. She has faced many of the all time greats, and she has a very strong character in the ring. She usually has half her face painted, and so far we don’t have any otherworldly characters like that right now in MLW. We have a couple Luchadors, but no one with the same striking image as Pentagon Jr. except maybe Mads Krugger? Holidead is someone you see and immediately take notice. She would fit well with all the above mentioned wrestlers, and brings both experience and intrigue to the ring.

Trish Adora

Finally, I want to talk about Trish Adora. Now I don’t want to give spoilers about OWA Good Trouble, so I’m not sure if she is still Pan-Afrikan World Diaspora Wrestling champion, but let’s assume she is. Adora is very, very good in the ring. She is strong enough to hang with the best of them, and since becoming the first Pan-Afrikan World Diaspora Wrestling champion, she has only gotten to show that even more. The belt can be defended anywhere in the world, but is only for people of African heritage. She has fought hard to prove that not only is she worthy of being champion, she’s worthy of being the WORLD champion. With MLW she would be able to defend that belt not only against women like Faye Jackson, but men like Lio Rush, Myron Reed, ACH, and the list goes on and on. The Pan-Afrikan Title is both a beautiful belt and wonderful idea, but without Trish anchoring the belt as its first champion, a good idea would be nothing. MLW would have an amazing opportunity with Trish Adora, belt or no belt, and one day she will be on everyone’s radar; the only question is will MLW be the one to make that happen.

That gives us a starting roster of Zeda Zhang, Taya Valkyrie, Hibiscus Mii, Janai Kai, Faye Jackson, Molly McCoy, Holidead, and Trish Adora. Much like the men of MLW, we have a mix of new and experienced, grapplers, high flyers, strikers, different backgrounds, and different appeals. This would make an amazing starting lineup with so much room to grow. Let me know below who else you would want to see in MLW’s eventual women’s division.