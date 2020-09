According to NJPW's website & announced on their twitter this morning; starting Oct. 23, there will be a change in NJPW's directorship.

At the beginning of NJPW’s 50th year of trading:

Outgoing President/CEO

Harold Meij

New NJPW President/CEO (as of October 23)

Takami Ohbari (current NJPW of America CEO)





Stay tuned to Wrestling News World for more breaking news on this change in directorship for NJPW.