AEW Star Kenny Omega Challenged Will Ospreay for the IWGP US Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 17

Following The Elite’s return and unsuccessful lost to Death Triangle for the AEW World Trios Championship at Full Gear last night Omega looked for gold elsewhere. 

After successfully defending the IWGP US Championship against Shota Umino at the Historic X-Over event in Ariake Arena he received an unexpected new challenger.

While celebrating his win the lights cut out and a video played showing AEW star Kenny Omega challenging Ospreay for the title at Wrestle Kingdom 17.

Who will walk out with the gold this January at Wrestle Kingdom 17?

