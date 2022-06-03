Current Impact Wrestling champion joins Bullet Club

Current X-Division champion Ace Austin has been in Japan for the past few weeks participating in the Best of the Super Juniors 29 tournament.

It was at the finals of the tournament that Austin would help the Bullet Club pick up the win in six man tag action against the United Empire cementing him joining the club.

This would not be the first star from IMPACT to join/rejoin the heel faction as both The Good Brothers and Chris Bey were brought into the fold by the leader of Bullet Club himself, Jay White.

The newest member of Bullet Club must now turn his attention to 16 days from now as she will be defending his X-Division Championship in Ultimate X at Slammiversary.

