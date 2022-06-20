G1 Climax 32 blocks announced
On June 12 during New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Dominion event the 28 competitors for this years G1 was announced and that this year’s would see the return of the four block format. The tournament kicks off on July 15.
Today the four blocks have been announced with seven competitors in each block.
Here are the blocks:
A Block:
Lance Archer
JONAH
Toru Yano
Kazuchika Okada
Tom Lawlor
Jeff Cobb
Bad Luck Fale
B Block:
Taichi
Tama Tonga
Tomohiro Ishii
Jay White
SANADA
Great-O-Khan
Chase Owens
C Block:
KENTA
Zack Sabre Jr.
Hirooki Goto
Hiroshi Tanahashi
Tetsuya Naito
Aaron Henare
EVIL
D Block:
El Phantasmo
David Finlay
YOSHI-HASHI
Will Ospreay
Shingo Takagi
Juice Robinson
Yujiro Taxahashi
No matches have been announced at this time but stay tuned to Wrestling News World as we will let you in on the matches as they are announced.
