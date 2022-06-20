G1 Climax 32 blocks announced

On June 12 during New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Dominion event the 28 competitors for this years G1 was announced and that this year’s would see the return of the four block format. The tournament kicks off on July 15.

Today the four blocks have been announced with seven competitors in each block.

Here are the blocks:

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

A Block:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Lance Archer

JONAH

Toru Yano

Kazuchika Okada

Tom Lawlor

Jeff Cobb

Bad Luck Fale

B Block:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Taichi

Tama Tonga

Tomohiro Ishii

Jay White

SANADA

Great-O-Khan

Chase Owens

C Block:

1 Gallery 1 Images

KENTA

Zack Sabre Jr.

Hirooki Goto

Hiroshi Tanahashi

Tetsuya Naito

Aaron Henare

EVIL

D Block:

1 Gallery 1 Images

El Phantasmo

David Finlay

YOSHI-HASHI

Will Ospreay

Shingo Takagi

Juice Robinson

Yujiro Taxahashi

No matches have been announced at this time but stay tuned to Wrestling News World as we will let you in on the matches as they are announced.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!