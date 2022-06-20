Skip to main content
G1 Climax 32 blocks announced

On June 12 during New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Dominion event the 28 competitors for this years G1 was announced and that this year’s would see the return of the four block format. The tournament kicks off on July 15.

Today the four blocks have been announced with seven competitors in each block.

Here are the blocks:

A Block:

Lance Archer 

JONAH

Toru Yano

Kazuchika Okada

Tom Lawlor

Jeff Cobb

Bad Luck Fale

B Block:

Taichi 

Tama Tonga

Tomohiro Ishii

Jay White

SANADA 

Great-O-Khan

Chase Owens

C Block:

KENTA

Zack Sabre Jr.

Hirooki Goto

Hiroshi Tanahashi 

Tetsuya Naito

Aaron Henare

EVIL

D Block:

El Phantasmo 

David Finlay

YOSHI-HASHI

Will Ospreay 

Shingo Takagi

Juice Robinson

Yujiro Taxahashi 

No matches have been announced at this time but stay tuned to Wrestling News World as we will let you in on the matches as they are announced. 

