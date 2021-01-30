Jon Moxley Returned to NJPW at tonight’s NJPW Strong

Jon Moxley Returned to NJPW at tonight’s NJPW Strong

Author:
Publish date:

Tonight New Japan Pro Wrestling held their NJPW Strong show and the show was the host for former WWE superstar and current MLW Middleweight Champion Lio Rush’s debut.

The big story coming out of the show was that former AEW World Champion and current IWGP United States Champion Jon Moxley made a surprising return to the company. 

ACFB5D2F-5297-424B-851C-ED245A720643
1
Gallery
1 Images

Jon Moxley made his surprise return as KENTA was about to be attacked by The Bullet Club when the lights went out and when they came back on Jon Moxley was in the ring.

7EDDEADC-E828-4C8D-933D-EA1F42B18AD7

1 / 3

Mox would clear the ring and go face to face with KENTA. KENTA would attempt a GTS only for Mox to counter and hit a Death Rider then announce that no border will hold him back and the rematch will happen very soon. 

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

9971CA27-914D-48A6-B9D0-5DB29BFE373A
New Japan Pro Wrestling

Jon Moxley Returned at tonight’s NJPW Strong

FB263381-ED1B-4767-87BF-A7656706FE60
New Japan Pro Wrestling

Road to New Beginning Night Six Preview

1A6CCC7B-4DAD-417D-B502-5807CAFC6620
New Japan Pro Wrestling

Road to New Beginning Night Five Preview

DB3784B9-F227-496F-B400-A0AB732D6596
New Japan Pro Wrestling

Lio Rush Makes New Japan Strong Debut

A4779BFE-EDCF-4688-864D-CC8EF4EA9382
New Japan Pro Wrestling

Road to New Beginning Night Seven Preview

ot9580Or
New Japan Pro Wrestling

NJPW Results: Road To The New Beginning (1/18/21)

Untitled-design-696x435
New Japan Pro Wrestling

Jay White's Profile Has Been Removed From The NJPW Website

Weekend News 1.10.21
WWE News

Weekend News 1.10.21 | Castle is a Free Agent | The New Day Honor Brodie Lee | Cody Says AEW Has Too Much Freedom | KENTA in the US? | LRLR Trademark