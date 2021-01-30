Jon Moxley Returned at tonight’s NJPW Strong

Tonight New Japan Pro Wrestling held their NJPW Strong show and the show was the host for former WWE superstar and current MLW Middleweight Champion Lio Rush’s debut.

The big story coming out of the show was that former AEW World Champion and current IWGP United States Champion Jon Moxley made a surprising return to the company.

Jon Moxley made his surprise return as KENTA was about to be attacked by The Bullet Club when the lights went out and when they came back on Jon Moxley was in the ring.

Mox would clear the ring and go face to face with KENTA. KENTA would attempt a GTS only for Mox to counter and hit a Death Rider then announce that no border will hold him back and the rematch will happen very soon.

