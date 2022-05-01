Skip to main content
Juice Robinson Joins Bullet Club

The Bullet Club continues to grow. 

Hiroshi Tanahashi recently captured the vacated IWGP US Championship at NJPW Dontaku by defeating Tomohiro Ishii. Tanahashi was originally scheduled to face Will Ospreay at the event after SANDA vacated the belt due to injury. Unfortunately Ospreay had to miss the match due to the ongoing pandemic. 

After the match Tanahashi was confronted by Bullet Club member Chase Owens leading to a mysterious mask man attacking the new champion. 

The masked man turned out to be Juice Robinson and officially joined Bullet Club. 

Robinson recently announced that he was done with NJPW at the end of April and hand no interest to wrestle. 

