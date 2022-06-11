Juice Robinson stripped of the IWGP United States Championship

New Japan Pro Wrestling has recently announced that they have stripped Bullet Club member of the IWGP United States Championship.

The now scheduled triple threat match for this Sunday’s Domion event between Robinson, SANADA and The Leader of United Empire Will Ospreay is now a singles match for the vacated title.

Justice Robinson took to Twitter and announced in a video that he is suffering from an acute appendicitis that requires surgery and that he is in the United States at the moment.

Who will win the now vacated IWGP US Championship? Will NJPW get the title back from Juice?

Watch NJPW Domion this Sunday on NJPW World.

