KAIRI Became the Inaugural IWGP Women’s Champion

Today New Japan Pro Wrestling held their Historic X-Over PPV in collaboration with STARDOM. It was at the show they crowned their first ever IWGP Women’s Champion.

The main event of the show saw KAIRI defeat Mayu Iwantani to become the inaugural champion.

It was after the match that saw both ladies very emotional as the NJPW President, Noaki Sugabayashi presented KAIRI with the belt. She immediately was confronted by Tam Nakano who challenged her for the title at Wrestle Kingdom 17 and she accepted.

