Lunchtime News 1.5.21 | Jay White Quitting NJPW | FTR honors Brodie Lee | IMPACT Preview | Bandido | OVW Sold

Jay White Says he is quitting NJPW

After his loss to Ibushi, Jay White gave a passionate promo. He question himself & why is he even in NJPW. Basically, White stated that he is done with NJPW after New Years Dash.

“Maybe my time would be better some place else. I don’t wanna do this anymore. I’m not gonna do this anymore if this is all it’s for, I’m not gonna do it. Tomorrow, contractually, if they want me, if they wanna make me wrestle again after what I’ve just been through, I don’t just mean tonight I mean the last… in 8 days it will be 8 years to the day that I stepped in a wrestling ring to start training. If they want me to step in a wrestling ring, I’m sure they can, because they want to see me like this. I’ll show up tomorrow if they want me to, but after that, that’s if.”-Jay White

Here is the full interview:

FTR Changes the name of their finisher

FTR stated on twitter that they are changing the name of their finisher to honor Brodie Lee. The finisher will now be called "Big Rig".

IMPACT Wrestling Preview

Sami Callihan vs. Eddie Edwards

Jordynne Grace & Jazz vs. Nevaeh & Havok: Winners advance to Knockouts Tag Team Tournament Finals.

KC Navarro vs. Crazzy Steve vs. Ace Austin & Blake Christian

Rhino & Cousin Jake vs. Joe Doering & Eric Young

Moose vs. Matthew Palmer in a ‘Last Three Minutes’ Challenge.

For a more in depth preview; click HERE.

Bandido resigns with ROH

Ring of Honor announced that they have resigned Bandido. Bandido is pat of the current ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions with Flamita & Rey Horus.

ROH Press Release

Ring of Honor is pleased to announce that international star Bandido has re-signed with the company.



The announcement comes on the heels of UK star Mark Haskins signing a new contract to remain with ROH. The signings exemplify the company’s commitment to securing the best wrestlers on the planet.



One of the most innovative and electrifying competitors in professional wrestling, Bandido has been with ROH since December 2018, when the sensational luchador was among the hottest free agents in the industry.



Currently a co-holder of the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Title with Flamita and Rey Horus, Bandido has not competed in ROH since February due to travel restrictions caused by the pandemic.



Before coming to ROH, Bandido competed extensively in his native Mexico as well as Japan, the UK and Australia.

OVW

As per their Twitter account, Ohio Valley Wrestling announced that Matt Jones (founder of Kentucky Sports Radio), Craig Greenburg (former CEO of 21c Museum Hotels) & others have purchased a majority stake in the company.

Al Snow will keep running OVW’s daily operations & the plan is to continue growing OVW’s live events, television broadcasts, and their training facility.