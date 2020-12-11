Lunchtime News 12.11.20 | NJPW World Tag League & Super J Finals | ROH Live Weekly Show | Every Time I Die Tour | Rousey & ESPN+

Lunchtime News 12.11.20 | NJPW World Tag League & Super J Finals | 4 Wrestlers to Miss ROH's Final Battle | Every Time I Die Tour | Rousey & ESPN+

Lunchtime News 12.11.20 | NJPW World Tag League & Super J Finals | 4 Wrestlers to Miss ROH's Final Battle | Every Time I Die Tour | Rousey & ESPN+

Author:
Publish date:

NJPW World Tag League & Super J Finals

NJPW's World Tag League & Best Of The Super Jr. Finals Results

  • Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens & Taiji Ishimori defeated Toru Yano, SHO & Robbie Eagles
  • Will Ospreay, Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb defeated Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare
  • Shingo Takagi & SANADA defeated EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi
  • Kota Ibushi & Master Wato defeated Tetsuya Naito & BUSHI
NJPW-WTL-2020-BOSJ-27

World Tag league Finals: Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa defeated Juice Robinson & David Finlay to win the World Tag League 2020

Best Of The Super Jr. 27 Finals: Hiromu Takahashi defeated El Desperado

4 Wrestlers to miss ROH's Final Battle

Ring of Honor reported that 4 wrestlers are going to miss Final Battle due to covid-19 protocols.  According to ROH:

As a result of pre-travel testing, the following performers will not appear at the Final Battle pay-per-view on Dec. 18:

Bandido
EC3
Flamita
Kenny King

All four performers are doing well and resting at home. ROH wishes them a speedy recovery and looks forward to their return to action in 2021.

CLICK HERE for the Full Report from Ring of Honor

The Butcher is going on Summer Tour

The Butcher is doing great stuff in a wrestling ring these days, but before he was The Butcher, he was shredding up the music scene.  Andy Williams (The Butcher) has been the rhythm guitarist for Every Time I Die (alternative band) way before he got inside a ring.  Every Time I Die just announced a summer tour & we will see what this means for The Butcher in AEW. 

Andy-Williams-of-Every-Time-I-Die

Ronda Rousey to Host 

It seems that Ronda Rousey will host of a new show on ESPN+ in 2021. At Disney's Investor Day, it was announced that Rousey will be hosting a MMA version of "Peyton's Place" series.  The show can be found on ESPN+.

Related Articles

Lunchtime News 12.11
New Japan Pro Wrestling

Lunchtime News 12.11.20 | NJPW World Tag League & Super J Finals | ROH Live Weekly Show | Every Time I Die Tour | Rousey & ESPN+

Morning 12.8
WWE News

Morning News 12.8.20 | Shaq | Mauro Ranallo Opens Up | Lana Has Big Dreams | NJPW Strong | Bliss's Absence From RAW

Lunchtime 12.7
WWE News

Lunchtime News 12.7.20 | AOP Are Free | Trey Miguel | D-Von & Punky Brewster | NJPW Final Card For Super J & World Tag League

Morning News 12.4
AEW News

Morning News 12.4.20 | NJPW World Tag League | ROH Final Battle | NXT's absence from Survivor Series | War Games For $1 | MJF Best Performer

Morning NEws 12.2
New Japan Pro Wrestling

Morning News 12.2.20 | New AEW Title | Shamrock Suspended | UWN on Hiatus | Lio Rush's Video

Morning NEws 12.1
AEW News

Morning News 12.1.20 | AEW & TMZ | Booker T Rap Tribute | NJPW Road to Detonation |

Morning NEWS 11.30
WWE News

Morning News 11.30.20 | Sasha Banks | Braun Strowman | D- Von Health | NJPW Standings

Morning NEWS 11.25
WWE News

Morning News 11.25.20 | Jazz Out of Retirement | Xavier Woods | Johnny Swinger Not Guilty | NJPW Super J & World Tag Standings