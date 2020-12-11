Lunchtime News 12.11.20 | NJPW World Tag League & Super J Finals | ROH Live Weekly Show | Every Time I Die Tour | Rousey & ESPN+

Lunchtime News 12.11.20 | NJPW World Tag League & Super J Finals | 4 Wrestlers to Miss ROH's Final Battle | Every Time I Die Tour | Rousey & ESPN+
NJPW's World Tag League & Best Of The Super Jr. Finals Results
- Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens & Taiji Ishimori defeated Toru Yano, SHO & Robbie Eagles
- Will Ospreay, Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb defeated Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare
- Shingo Takagi & SANADA defeated EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi
- Kota Ibushi & Master Wato defeated Tetsuya Naito & BUSHI
World Tag league Finals: Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa defeated Juice Robinson & David Finlay to win the World Tag League 2020
Best Of The Super Jr. 27 Finals: Hiromu Takahashi defeated El Desperado
4 Wrestlers to miss ROH's Final Battle
Ring of Honor reported that 4 wrestlers are going to miss Final Battle due to covid-19 protocols. According to ROH:
As a result of pre-travel testing, the following performers will not appear at the Final Battle pay-per-view on Dec. 18:
Bandido
EC3
Flamita
Kenny King
All four performers are doing well and resting at home. ROH wishes them a speedy recovery and looks forward to their return to action in 2021.
The Butcher is going on Summer Tour
The Butcher is doing great stuff in a wrestling ring these days, but before he was The Butcher, he was shredding up the music scene. Andy Williams (The Butcher) has been the rhythm guitarist for Every Time I Die (alternative band) way before he got inside a ring. Every Time I Die just announced a summer tour & we will see what this means for The Butcher in AEW.
Ronda Rousey to Host
It seems that Ronda Rousey will host of a new show on ESPN+ in 2021. At Disney's Investor Day, it was announced that Rousey will be hosting a MMA version of "Peyton's Place" series. The show can be found on ESPN+.