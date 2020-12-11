Lunchtime News 12.11.20 | NJPW World Tag League & Super J Finals | ROH Live Weekly Show | Every Time I Die Tour | Rousey & ESPN+

NJPW World Tag League & Super J Finals

NJPW's World Tag League & Best Of The Super Jr. Finals Results

Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens & Taiji Ishimori defeated Toru Yano, SHO & Robbie Eagles

Will Ospreay, Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb defeated Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare

Shingo Takagi & SANADA defeated EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi

Kota Ibushi & Master Wato defeated Tetsuya Naito & BUSHI

World Tag league Finals: Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa defeated Juice Robinson & David Finlay to win the World Tag League 2020



Best Of The Super Jr. 27 Finals: Hiromu Takahashi defeated El Desperado

4 Wrestlers to miss ROH's Final Battle

Ring of Honor reported that 4 wrestlers are going to miss Final Battle due to covid-19 protocols. According to ROH:

As a result of pre-travel testing, the following performers will not appear at the Final Battle pay-per-view on Dec. 18:



Bandido

EC3

Flamita

Kenny King



All four performers are doing well and resting at home. ROH wishes them a speedy recovery and looks forward to their return to action in 2021.

CLICK HERE for the Full Report from Ring of Honor

The Butcher is going on Summer Tour

The Butcher is doing great stuff in a wrestling ring these days, but before he was The Butcher, he was shredding up the music scene. Andy Williams (The Butcher) has been the rhythm guitarist for Every Time I Die (alternative band) way before he got inside a ring. Every Time I Die just announced a summer tour & we will see what this means for The Butcher in AEW.

Ronda Rousey to Host

It seems that Ronda Rousey will host of a new show on ESPN+ in 2021. At Disney's Investor Day, it was announced that Rousey will be hosting a MMA version of "Peyton's Place" series. The show can be found on ESPN+.