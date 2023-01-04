Mercedes Mone fka Sasha Banks made her New Japan Pro Wrestling debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17

Mercedes Mone formerly known as Sasha Banks made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17.

The second match on the main card saw inaugural IWGP Women’s Champion Kairi successfully defend the title against her challenger Tam Nakano.

It was what happened after the match that had the wrestling world buzzing.

After the match the lights would go out Mone would make her surprise debut heading down to the ring.

Both ladies would have a brief stare down with one another before Mone would drop the champion.

Mone would then challenge Kairi for the belt at Battle in the Valley in San Jose, California.

This will be the first international event for NJPW in 2023 which will take place on Saturday February 18th, 2023.