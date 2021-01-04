Morning New 1.4.21 | Wrestle Kingdom 15 | NJPW Mobile Game | NJPW in US | Jordan Oliver | AEW Leaving Daily's Place

Wrestle Kingdom 15 Day 1 Recap

NJPW Ramble-Winners : Chase Owens, Bad Luck Fale, Toru Yano, and Bushi

Chase Owens, Bad Luck Fale, Toru Yano, and Bushi Takahashi def. El Phantasmo

IWGP Tag Team Title Match- Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa) def. Dangerous Tekkers (Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi)



Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa) def. IWGP US Heavyweight Right to Challenge Contract- KENTA def Satoshi Kojima

KENTA def Satoshi Kojima Hiroshi Tanahashi def Great-O-Khan

Kazuchika Okada def. Will Ospreay w/BRea Priestly

IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships-Kota Ibushi def Tetsuya Naito

NJPW Mobile Game-"Strong Spirits"

Announced at Night 1of NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 15, NJPW annoucned that they are in development with a new smartphone game entitled "Strong Spirits"

NJPW is Coming to the US

It seems that NJPW will be returning to United States & United Kingdom Television. They tweeted out a teaser clip on their twitter.

Jordan Oliver is Synergy Pro Wrestling Champion

This past weekend, at Synergy Pro Wrestling's 1.2.21, Jordan Oliver defeated Brandon Kirk to become the Champion. Jordan Oliver is no longer Top Secret, it is an injustice if you do not learn more about Jordan Oliver.

AEW is Leaving Daily's Place (for a bit)

As per Bodyslam, AEW will perform & record some shows outside of Daily's Place. The decision to move outside of Daily's Place could be being done to switch it up, boost morale & keep it fresh. AEW has Revolution coming up in February, as well as, Beach Break.