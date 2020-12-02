Morning News 12.2.20 | New AEW Title |  Shamrock Suspended | UWN on Hiatus | Lio Rush's Video

AEW Trios Championship

In the Winter is Coming Media Briefing, Tony Khan said that he is considering bringing in a trios title.  Khan said that it is "on the agenda" for the future.  

Shamrock suspended

Last night on IMPACT, Callihan & Shamrock were trying to get into the venue, but were met at the door by Scott D'Amore.  Shamrock was given a 30 day suspension for his viscous attack on Eddie Edwards.

UWN on hiatus

Last night on PRIMETIME Live, UWN President Dave Marquez stated that due to the COVID-19 pandemic & the rising in cases in California, UWN will be suspended.  Marquez said they plan to be back in 2021. 


Lio Rush's NJPW Video 

Lio Rush will be making his NJPW debut in the Super J-Cup on Saturday, December 12. Lio Rush, himself, wrote & directed the promo video. Check it out BELOW.



