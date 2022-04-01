New Japan Lone Star Shootout Results 4.1.22
New Japan Pro Wrestling brought their American show, New Japan Strong down to Dallas to take part in WrestleMania weekend with NJPW Lone Star Shootout.
Here are the full results:
Ren Narita defeated Rocky Romero
Clark Connors, Karl Fredericks, Yuya Uemura and Mascara Dorada defeated FinJuice, Daniel Garcia and Kevin Knight
Minoru Suzuki defeated Killer Kross
Jay White defeated “Speedball” Mike Bailey
Tomohiro Ishii defeated Chris Dickinson
