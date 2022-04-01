Skip to main content
New Japan Lone Star Shootout Results 4.1.22

New Japan Lone Star Shootout Results 4.1.22

New Japan Pro Wrestling brought their American show, New Japan Strong down to Dallas to take part in WrestleMania weekend with NJPW Lone Star Shootout. 

Here are the full results: 

E8205623-10B2-47F2-A3A9-AC15E8D08890
1
Gallery
1 Images

Ren Narita defeated Rocky Romero 

047AB274-A878-4A0C-B23A-8C5EFFC1B49F
1
Gallery
1 Images

Clark Connors, Karl Fredericks, Yuya Uemura and Mascara Dorada defeated FinJuice, Daniel Garcia and Kevin Knight

192F42E9-C73D-4F96-BB36-45F12A2FDF19
1
Gallery
1 Images

Minoru Suzuki defeated Killer Kross

40609C34-6A6C-43BC-8C9E-1AD880327F98
1
Gallery
1 Images

Jay White defeated “Speedball” Mike Bailey 

4E15A537-DB8A-4EF2-9D03-98B7A1DF3CC2
1
Gallery
1 Images

Tomohiro Ishii defeated Chris Dickinson

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

ABA6F41A-03A6-45C2-B87C-6EE1CC175004
New Japan Pro Wrestling

New Japan Lone Star Shootout Results 4.1.22

Nick-Aldis-696x392
IMPACT Wrestling

10 Stars Who Found Success After Leaving Impact Wrestling

Screenshots_2022-03-12-00-40-54[5859]
Impact Wrestling News

Chris Sabin Accepts the US of Jay Open Challenge at Strong Style Evolved

Jay White Slammiversary
Impact Wrestling News

Bullet Club Members Set to Appear on Future Impact Tapings

87d3abbc9970741d-600x338
Impact Wrestling News

WNW's Impact Wrestling News Update (1/5/22)

Kenny-Omega-Impact
Impact Wrestling

Top 10 Best Thing About Impact Wrestling In 2021

BFG_Results
Impact Wrestling

Top 10 Impact Wrestling Moments In 2021

PicsArt_09-11-03.14.43
Impact Wrestling

WNW's Impact Wrestling News Update (9/12/21)