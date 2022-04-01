New Japan Lone Star Shootout Results 4.1.22

New Japan Pro Wrestling brought their American show, New Japan Strong down to Dallas to take part in WrestleMania weekend with NJPW Lone Star Shootout.

Here are the full results:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Ren Narita defeated Rocky Romero

1 Gallery 1 Images

Clark Connors, Karl Fredericks, Yuya Uemura and Mascara Dorada defeated FinJuice, Daniel Garcia and Kevin Knight

1 Gallery 1 Images

Minoru Suzuki defeated Killer Kross

1 Gallery 1 Images

Jay White defeated “Speedball” Mike Bailey

1 Gallery 1 Images

Tomohiro Ishii defeated Chris Dickinson

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!