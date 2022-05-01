New Japan Pro Wrestling Best of the Super Jr. 29 Lineup Announced

Earlier today New Japan Pro Wrestling announced the lineup for their Best of the Super Jr. 29 tournament.

The tournament kicks off on May 15.

Some of the notable names in the tournament are current Impact Wrestling X-Division Champion Ace Austin, AEW star and current ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta and one of the hottest free agents in Alex Zayne.

Here are the A and B blocks:

