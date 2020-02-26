New Japan Pro Wrestling Events Cancelled Due To Coronavirus

Breaking News: Per the office of NJPW events from March 1-15 have been canceled due to the Coronavirus. New Japan officials issued that statements earlier today. The safety and well-being of not only the staff and wrestlers but also the fans are of the highest priority. This is a very serious issue and the highest precautions are being taken into effect immediately.

The New Japan Cup as of now might not happen. Although the break-in action cuts in the middle of the tournament no word on if they will cancel it outright or postpone it. Some notable first-round match-ups are very anticipated by fans around the world. One match fans are really looking forward to is former IWGP Heavyweight champions, Kazuchika Okada against Jay White. Okada won the New Japan Cup in 2019 earning his way to facing Jay White at Madison Square Garden in April. Among other top matches, people are waiting for Kota Ibushi vs. Zack Sabre Jr. The British Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay against the Never Openweight Champion Shingo Takagi.

The affected dates and shows are as follows:

Anniversary Tour

Sunday March 1: Mito Municipal Gymnasium, Ibaraki

Monday March 2: Big Palette Fukushima

Anniversary Event

Tuesday March 3: Ota City Gymnasium, Tokyo

New Japan Cup

Wednesday March 4: Korakuen Hall, Tokyo

Saturday March 7: Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium

Sunday March 8: Baycom Gymnasium, Hyogo

Monday March 9: Kochi Prefectural Gymnasium

Tuesday March 10: ZIP Arena Okayama

Thursday March 12: Korakuen Hall, Tokyo

Friday March 13: Korakuen Hall, Tokyo

Saturday March 14: Makuhari Messe, Chiba

There will be more updates as the days pass by on this horrible virus sweeping the entire world. Keep safe everyone as we look forward to getting back to the action.