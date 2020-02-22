New Japan Pro Wrestling presents: Manabu Nakanishi Retirement event 2.22.2020

Ohayōgozaimasu (good morning) welcome to the Manabu Nakanishi retirement show. We get this morning's event with young lion action. Why not get right into it the young lions tonight are eager to get this going. Yota Tsuji and Yuya Uemura vs. Tiger Mask and Gabriel Kidd. Uemura continues his aggression in this match. Unfortunately for Uemura Tiger Mask uses the Dragon Suplex to get the win.

Our second match is an eight-man tag team match featuring Suzuki-Gun and a blended team. Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and Taichi vs. Toru Yano, Colt Cabana, Ryusuke Taguchi, and Rocky Romero. Taichi makes Rocky tap out for the win.

The third match of the morning is a six-man tag team match. LIJ has a match against the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight tag team champions. IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi, BUSHI, and SANADA vs. Toa Henare, and the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight tag team champions Roppongi 3K SHO and YOH. Hiromi pins YOH which could lead to Hiromu and BUSHI getting a tag team title match soon enough.

The fourth match is an eight-man tag team match featuring Bullet Club. Jay White, Bad Luck Fale, and the former IWGP Heavyweight tag champs Tama Tonga, and Tanga Loa vs. Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma, Juice Robinson, and David Finlay. Jay White uses Bladerunner on Tomoaki Honma to win the match for Bullet Club.

Our fifth match the semi-final tonight is a six-man tag featuring Chaos and LIJ blended teams. British Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay, Tomohiro Ishii, and Yoshi-Hashi vs. EVIL, NEVER Openweight & NEVER 6 man tag team Champion Shingo, and IWGP Heavyweight & Intercontinental Champion Tetsuya Naito. With the Destinoooooooooo Naito pins Yoshi-Hashi and it's time for the main event.

The main event is the Manabu Nakanishi retirement match. The special guest announcer at the Japanese commentary table Riki Choshu. Hirooki Goto, Kazuchika Okada, IWGP Heavyweight tag team champions Kota Ibushi, and Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Yuji Nagata, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima, and Manabu Nakanishi in the final match of his career. After a Rainmaker from Okada and High fly flow from Tanahashi puts an end to the storied career of Manabu Nakanishi. Thank you, Nakanishi! Sayōnara from Korakuen Hall.