Road to New Beginning Night Seven Preview

This is the last stop on the Road to New Beginning tour and it takes place on January 25th.

Here is the full preview of the show:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Togi Makabe, Yuji Nagata, Tiger Mask & Yota Tsuji vs BULLET CLUB (Taiji Ishimori, El Phantasmo, Jado & Gedo):

Preview (via NJPW) - The action kicks off Monday night with BULLET CLUB facing the veteran/Young Lion combo of Togi Makabe, Yuji Nagata, Tiger Mask and Yota Tsuji. After January 23 in Ota, it could be the new IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champions that hit the ring tonight, or it could be a team motivated by revenge joining the World Class Tag Team combo of Jado and Gedo. Their hontai opposition will bring the fight, but will need to stay clear of ELP’s superkick, suspicious boot or not.

1 Gallery 1 Images

TenCozy (Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan) vs UNITED EMPIRE (Will Ospreay & Great-O-Khan):

Preview (via NJPW) - The third in a series of tag team bouts between TenCozy and United Empire hits Korakuen in the second match of the night. Can Tenzan and Kojima strike a blow to Great-O-Khan and Will Ospreay before they meet in singles action in Nagoya on January 30?

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada, Hirooki Goto & Tomohiro Ishii) vs BULLET CLUB (EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi & Dick Togo):

Preview (via NJPW) - CHAOS’ war with BULLET CLUB continues in the third match of the night. Will Okada move a step closer to his singles match with EVIL?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Master Wato & Tomoaki Honma vs Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito & BUSHI):

Preview (via NJPW) - Master Wato continues on his own road to face BUSHI in Hiroshima on February 10, while Tomoaki Honma persists in his attempt to rattle Tetsuya Naito in Korakuen. With Yota Tsuji also throwing his hat in the ring to challenge Naito, he is finding himself in demand from veterans and Young Lions; how will Naito proceed as he looks for a new opponent to occupy him?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Kota Ibushi, Hiroshi Tanahashi & SHO vs Los Ingobernables De Japon (SANADA, Shingo Takagi & Hiromu Takahashi):

Preview (via NJPW) - Three title match previews come to the surface in our main event in Korakuen Hall. With Saturday night in Nagoya seeing the NEVER Openweight Championship on the line, the most pressing issue at hand will be Shingo Takagi and Hiroshi Tanahashi. Will it be champion, or challenger gaining the upper hand before their Dolphins Arena collision?

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!