Road to New Beginning Night Six Preview

On Sunday January 24 continues on the road to New Beginning on the January with Road to New Beginning Night Six.

Here is the full preview of the show:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Yuya Uemura, Tiger Mask, Yuji Nagata & Togi Makabe vs Suzuki-Gun (DOUKI, Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru):

Preview (via NJPW) - The Korakuen action will start with what should be a wild affair as Suzuki-Gun hit the Hall. Just 24 hours before this opening bout, El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru will defend the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championships against El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori, while DOUKI and Minoru Suzuki will take on Jado and Gedo. Will this be a case of victorious teams looking to have a sadistic celebration, or deposed champions wanting brutal revenge?

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Yuya Uemura will be one to watch in particular. The Young Lion has campaigned for a singles match with Minoru Suzuki for a year now, and The King has suggested he’s willing to comply. Uemura will want to aim at the King right from the opening bell; for his own safety, he’d better not miss.

1 Gallery 1 Images

TenCozy (Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan) vs UNITED EMPIRE (Will Ospreay & Great-O-Khan):

Preview (via NJPW) - After Hiroyoshi Tenzan makes his return Saturday night in Ota, he and Satoshi Kojima unite again to take on the United Empire. This match comes less than a week away from the legendary tag team taking on Will Ospreay and Great-O-Khan in a pair of singles matches in Nagoya; can they tap into the form that made them forces to be reckoned with in their legendary peaks to take on a duo who may be legends in the making?

1 Gallery 1 Images

CHAOS (YOSHI-HASHI, Hirooki Goto & Kazuchika Okada) vs BULLET CLUB (Dick Togo, Yujiro Takahashi & EVIL):

Preview (via NJPW) - Kazuchika Okada and CHAOS continue their campaign against EVIL and BULLET CLUB tonight. As Okada continues to hunt for a singles match against EVIL, NEVER 6-Man Tag Champions Goto and YOSHI-HASHI, alongside Tomohiro Ishii will be continuing to look for a team to challenge them for their titles. How will this ongoing factional warfare develop?

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

SHO & Tomoaki Honma vs Los Ingobernables De Japon (Hiromu Takahashi & Tetsuya Naito)

Preview (via NJPW) - Tetsuya Naito has been complaining of being ‘no occupado’ since the start of the New Beginning tour, and ever since, Tomoaki Honma has been doing his best to keep El Ingobernable busy. Naito’s former tag partner has been eating losses for the past week, but he’ll keep bringing the fight to Naito, this time alongside SHO.

SHO has been bringing some heavy hits to Hiromu during the tour thus far, and is keeping hopes of an Anniversary match with Kota Ibushi in the Nippon Budokan March 3 as his motivation should he win Takahashi’s title. For his part, Hiromu is angered at the CHAOS member looking past their February 10 title bout to what may lay beyond. The Time Bomb will be eager to remind SHO that as IWGP Jr. heavyweight Champion, he remains a tall mountain to climb.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Master Wato, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kota Ibushi vs Los Ingobernables De Japon (BUSHI, Shingo Takagi & SANADA):

Preview (via NJPW) - Time is ticking down toward Nagoya on January 30 and Hiroshima February 10 & 11. Six days before Shingo Takagi and Hiroshi Tanahashi collide for the NEVER Openweight Championship in Dolphins Arena, and less than three weeks away from the tour closer seeing Wato take on BUSHI while Kota Ibushi and SANADA face off for the double IWGP titles, Golden☆Ace and Wato reunite their trio from last autumn. They’ll have their work cut out for them against a formidable LIJ side; BUSHI, Shingo and SANADA have each seen success during the current tour, most recently in Korakuen Hall, where Shingo had harsh comments for his Nagoya opponent Tanahashi.

Declaring that Tanahashi didn’t have the required respect for him or the title he holds, Takagi is furious at The Ace seeing the NEVER Openweight Championship as a means to returning to the main events rather than the main event itself. Now in the headline match tonight at Korakuen, he’ll seek to press that point, while SANADA and Ibushi rpepare for a main event of their own February 11. As Ibushi tries to get Cold Skull fired up for their big title match in Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall, what does SANADA have in store for the double IWGP Champion?

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!