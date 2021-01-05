New Japan Pro Wrestling Wrestle Kingdom 15 Full Results

This past Sunday and Monday was NJPW’s biggest show of the year Wrestle Kingdom 15. Follow the success of breaking the show up into two nights last year the company decided to do it again this year.

If you didn’t get a chance to catch either night then have no fear as you came to the right place.

First up the Night One Results:

22 Man New Japan Rambo Battle Royal(The Final Four move on to a fatal four for the KOPW 2021 Trophy):

Winners: Case Owens, Bad Luck Fale, BUSHI, Toru Yano

Hiromu Takahashi v El Phantasmo:

Winner: Hirmou Takahashi

IWGP Tag Team Championship: Dangerous Tekkers (Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi) (c) vs. The Guerrillas of Destiny:

Winners: Guerrillas of Destiny

IWGP US Championship Match KENTA(holder) vs. Satoshi Kojima:

Winner: KENTA

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Great-O-Khan

Winner: Hiroshi Tanahashi

Will Ospreay (w/Bea Priestley) vs. Kazuchika Okada

Winner: Kazuchika Okada

Night One Main Event:

IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships: Tetsuya Naito(c) vs. Kota Ibushi:

Winner and New Double Champion: Kota Ibushi

Now it’s time for the Night Two Results:

Chase Owens vs. Bad Luck Fale vs. Bushi vs. Toru Yano(Provisional KOPW 2021 Trophy):

Winner: Toru Yano via Pinfall

El Desperado and Yoshinibu Kanemaru (c) Ryusuke Taguchi and Master Wato (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championship):

Winners: El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru via Pinfall

Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Jeff Cobb(NEVER Openweight Championship):

Winner: Shingo Takagi via Pinfall

SANADA vs. EVIL:

Winner: SANADA via Pinfall

Taiji Ishimori (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship):

Winner: Hiromu Takahashi via pinfall to win the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship

Kota Ibushi (c) vs. Jay White(IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships):

Winner: Kota Ibushi via Pinfall