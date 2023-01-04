New Japan Pro Wrestling Wrestle Kingdom 17 Results and Recap 1.4.23

New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 emendated from the Tokyo Dome. Eight championships were on the line as NJPW, WWE and AEW stars collided.

Here are the full results and recap:

Kickoff:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Time Limit Draw

1 Gallery 1 Images

SHO, Toru Yano, Great-o-Khan and Shingo Takagi advanced to tomorrow’s fatal four for the 2023 KOPW Trophy

1 Gallery 1 Images

Togi Makabe, Satoshi Kojima and Yuji Nagata defeated Tatsumi Fujinami, Minoru Suzuki and Tiger Mask

Main Card:

1 Gallery 1 Images

TJP and Francesco Akira defeated Lio Rush and YOH to retain the IWGP Jr. Tag Team Championship

1 Gallery 1 Images

Kairi defeated Tam Nakano to retain the IWGP Women’s Championship

1 Gallery 1 Images

Hirooki Goto and Yoshi-Harshi defeated FTR to become the new IWGP Tag Team Champions

1 Gallery 1 Images

Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Ren Narita to become the inaugural NJPW World TV Championship

1 Gallery 1 Images

Tama Tonga defeated Karl Anderson to become the new NEVER Openweight Champion

1 Gallery 1 Images

Keiji Muto, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Shota Umino defeated Tetsuya Naito, Sanada and Bushi

1 Gallery 1 Images

Hiromu Takahashi defeated Taiji Ishimori, El Desperado and Master Wato to become the new IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion

1 Gallery 1 Images

Kenny Omega defeated Will Ospreay to become the new IWGP US Heavyweight Champion

1 Gallery 1 Images

Kazuchika Okada defeated Jay White to become the new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!