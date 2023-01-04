New Japan Pro Wrestling Wrestle Kingdom 17 Results and Recap 1.4.23
New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 emendated from the Tokyo Dome. Eight championships were on the line as NJPW, WWE and AEW stars collided.
Here are the full results and recap:
Kickoff:
Time Limit Draw
SHO, Toru Yano, Great-o-Khan and Shingo Takagi advanced to tomorrow’s fatal four for the 2023 KOPW Trophy
Togi Makabe, Satoshi Kojima and Yuji Nagata defeated Tatsumi Fujinami, Minoru Suzuki and Tiger Mask
Main Card:
TJP and Francesco Akira defeated Lio Rush and YOH to retain the IWGP Jr. Tag Team Championship
Kairi defeated Tam Nakano to retain the IWGP Women’s Championship
Hirooki Goto and Yoshi-Harshi defeated FTR to become the new IWGP Tag Team Champions
Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Ren Narita to become the inaugural NJPW World TV Championship
Tama Tonga defeated Karl Anderson to become the new NEVER Openweight Champion
Keiji Muto, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Shota Umino defeated Tetsuya Naito, Sanada and Bushi
Hiromu Takahashi defeated Taiji Ishimori, El Desperado and Master Wato to become the new IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion
Kenny Omega defeated Will Ospreay to become the new IWGP US Heavyweight Champion
Kazuchika Okada defeated Jay White to become the new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion
