Good early morning to everyone! Night two of four starts tonight with a stacked card featuring two championship matches. The NEVER Openweight and IWGP Jr Heavyweight tag team championship.

The first match is underway featuring two young lions one from the New Japan Dojo and the other from the LA Dojo. Yota Tsuji vs. Gabriel Kidd. Although he is favoring a shoulder injury Tsuji makes Kidd tap out with a Boston Crab.

Our second match tonight will be an eight-man tag team match. It's Suzuki-Gun against a blended Chaos team. Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and Taichi vs. British Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay, Yoshi-Hashi, Yuya Uemura, Hirooki Goto. Uemura went after Suzuki and that is never good for your health. The King is on a warpath tonight. Kanemaru pins Uemura to lead Suzuki-Gun to win.

Time for our third match and this one will be a six-man tag match. Toa Henare, Togi Makabe, and Tomoaki Honma vs. Colt Cabana, Toru Yano, and Kazuchika Okada. Side note Okada has the best ring gear in the business. His luminescent ring coat is just awesome. Colt pins Honma after a low blow from Yano.

The fourth match is a ten-man tag team match featuring the soon to be retiring Nakanishi. Tiger Mask, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Yuji Nagata, Satoshi Kojima, Manabu Nakanishi vs. SANADA, NEVER 6 Man Tag team champions BUSHI, EVIL, IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi, and IWGP Heavyweight & Intercontinental Champion Tetsuya Naito. A veteran squad against a championship LIJ squad. Kojima hits EVIL with a lariat to pick up the win for team Nakanishi.

Our fifth match tonight is an eight-man tag match featuring a preview for the IWGP Heavyweight tag team title match tomorrow night. Juice Robinson, David Finlay, Kota Ibushi, and Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Bad Luck Fale, Jay White, Six-Time IWGP Heavyweight tag team champions Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa with Jado & Gedo. Tanga Loa pins Juice Robinson. After the match, G.O.D. attacks the opposing team taking them all out. Bullet Club makes a statement before the tag title match tomorrow night.

The sixth match tonight is for the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight tag team championship. The challengers Rocky Romero and Ryusuke Taguchi vs. The 61st champions SHO and YOH Roppongi 3K. This is the second defense for the young team. SHO pins Rocky Romero after the Strong X finisher to retain the tag titles.

The main event of the night will be for the NEVER Openweight Championship. Tomohiro Ishii vs. Shingo Takagi. Shingo is making his first title defense. This is expected to be a strong fight. After a 30 minute battle, Shingo retains the NEVER Openweight title. Goodnight from Korekuen Hall until tomorrow. Another two title event.