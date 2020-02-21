Ohayōgozaimasu (Good Morning) everyone and welcome to another exciting night from Korakuen Hall. Night three of New Japan Road has two awesome championship matches on tap. LIJ defends the NEVER Openweight six-man tag team championship. G.O.D. defends the IWGP Heavyweight tag-team championship against the Ace Tanahashi and the Golden Star Ibushi.

We start off this morning's action with Yota Tsuji and Yuya Uemura vs. Gabriel Kidd and Tiger Mask. Uemura has been a very aggressive Young Lion this entire tour. He has gone out in these matches with something to prove. Tiger masks put an armbar on Uemura and he taps out.

Our second match features an eight-man tag team match. Minoru Suzuki, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, El Desperado, Taichi vs. Juice Robinson, David Finlay, IWGP Jr. Heavyweight tag team champions Roppongi 3K SHO and YOH. Of course in normal Suzuki-Gun fashion, they jump the other team before the bell. David Finlay pins Kanemaru for the win.

The third match is a six-man tag match. Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, and Yoshi-Hashi vs. Toa Henare, Tomoaki Honma, and Togi Makabe. Yoshi-Hashi uses the Butterfly lock to make Honma tap out.

Our next match is an eight-man tag team match. Second to last match for Manabu Nakanishi. Jay White, Bad Luck Fale, Jado, and Gedo vs. Manabu Nakanishi, Yuji Nagata, Satoshi Kojima, and Hiroyoshi Tenzan. Nakanishi makes Gedo tap out via the Argentine backbreaker.

The fifth match tonight is a six-man tag team match. It features Chaos going against LIJ. Rocky Romero, Kazuchika Okada, British Heavyweight champion Will Ospreay vs. Sanada, IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi, and IWGP Heavyweight & Intercontinental Champion Tetsuya Naito. Hiromu pins Rocky Romero.

The next match is for the NEVER Openweight six-man tag team championship. Toru Yano, Ryusuke Taguchi, Colt Cabana vs. BUSHI, EVIL, and Shingo Takagi. LIJ will be defending the titles for the second time. BUSHI uses the mist and a roll-up on Taguchi for the win to retain the titles.

Main event time at Korakuen Hall. This is for the IWGP Heavyweight tag team championship. The six-time champions Guerillas of Destiny are defending the titles for the first time in this current reign. The Ace Hiroshi Tanahashi and The Golden Star Kota Ibushi vs. Guerillas of Destiny Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa with Jado. With a high fly flow, we have new 86th IWGP Heavyweight tag team champions Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kota Ibushi. A good match for just over 20 minutes. What a match for the Golden Ace tag team. What a night we have new champs.

Post-match the celebration of Tanahashi and Ibushi gets interrupted by the team of Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi. The Suzuki-Gun tandem makes it known that they want a title shot next. We surely will see this match down the line.

Tomorrow night is the final night in the career for Manabu Nakanishi. His retirement match will be an eight-man tag against the Chaos blended team. That team now includes the new IWGP Heavyweight tag team champions. Sayōnara from Korakuen Hall the same time tomorrow morning.