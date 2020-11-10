New Japan Showdown Week One Card Announced

It was announced yesterday that a special two week event called New Japan Showdown will take place over the next two weeks on NJPW Strong kicking off this Friday.

Here is the card for week one:

Main event: Tama Tonga vs PJ Black

Preview (via NJPW) - Now confirmed for World Tag League alongside brother Tanga Loa, Tama Tonga headlines NJPW STRONG this week by testing himself outside of his tag team comfort zone. Going one on one with PJ Black, Tonga will wrestle his first singles match since New Japan Cup USA, and will have his work cut out for him against a proficient and versatile competitor in the form of Black. Who emerges on top?

Juice Robinson, Brody King & Karl Fredericks vs BULLET CLUB (Jay White, Tanga Loa & Chase Owens)

Preview (via NJPW) - Juice Robinson finally makes his long awaited Friday night debut on NJPW STRONG as he forms an impressive trio with Karl Fredericks and the power house that is Brody King. Juice and company will have their work cut out for them however as they face January 5’s Tokyo Dome headliner Jay White, Tanga Loa and Chase Owens. Will Robinson, King and Fredericks be greater than the already impressive sum of their parts? They’ll need to be to gain victory.

Fred Rosser vs ‘Filthy’ Tom Lawlor

Preview (via NJPW) - The second match of the evening sees Fred Rosser go one on one with ‘Filthy’ Tom Lawlor. An unexpected matchup that few could have predicted to take place in an NJPW ring at the start of 2020, this clash of styles will nonetheless be a thrill to watch. The classical American pro-wrestling stylings of Rosser will clash with the MMA and pro hybrid style of Tom Lawlor for a singles confrontation you do not want to miss!

ACH & Blake Christian vs Adrian Quest & Alex Zayne

Preview (via NJPW) - Kicking off the night on NJPW STRONG, ACH teams with a man he could potentially face in the Super J-Cup 2020 final, Blake Christian, as they face Alex Zayne and Adrian Quest. Two formidable high fliers in their own right, Quest and Zayne will seek revenge for not being in the SJC lineup, and Zayne will pick up a storied independent wrestling rivalry with Christian in the process.

