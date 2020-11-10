New Japan Showdown Week Two Card Announced

The two week New Japan Showdown special will continue next Friday on NJPW Strong on November 20th. Four matches have been announced for the show.

Here is the card for week two:

1 Gallery 1 Images

David Finlay vs KENTA(IWGP US Heavyweight Briefcase):

Preview (via NJPW) - KENTA has been a marked man ever since he won the IWGP US Right to Challenge briefcase at New Japan Cup USA, especially considering the controversial means he used to attain victory. Ever since that summer win, KENTA has brought the briefcase into conflict on both sides of the Pacific. It will be with both case and championship rights stronger than ever though that KENTA takes on David Finlay in a rematch from the New Japan Cup USA final on November 20. Finlay eliminated KENTA back on night two of NEVER, and ever since has been fighting hard for a shot at the rights holder. Now that chance has come. KENTA’s form seems unstoppable, but could Finlay, a World Tag League entrant with Juice Robinson, end his year as a number one contender for singles and tag gold?

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Jeff Cobb vs Jr Kratos:

Preview (via NJPW) - Jeff Cobb will be taking on JR Kratos on week two of Showdown. Last week on the Road to Showdown, Kratos made his shocking debut and showed raw destructive power in picking apart Cobb and Rocky Romero. Now he takes on the Olympian one on one, as a rivalry that extends to the beginnings of both men’s careers resumes.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Rocky Romero vs Rust Taylor:

Preview (via NJPW) - Rust Taylor will face Rocky Romero one on one. At the end of Lion’s Break Collision back in July, Taylor and Romero had a falling out over what Taylor believed to be Romero’s lack of tag team form through the summer. Now, after Romero was at the receiving end of Kratos’ Game Changer last week, Rocky and Taylor go head-to-head. Who will be on top as two superior jiu-jitsu experts go at it?

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Clark Connors and The DKC vs Sterling and Logan Riegel:

Preview (via NJPW) - Also on night two of Showdown, the Riegel Twins will go up against Clark Connors and the DKC. Two weeks ago on the Road to Showdown, the Riegels showed superior tag team ability on their way to victory. With the countdown on for Connors’ entry into Super J-Cup 2020, will he be able to pick up momentum with DKC on STRONG? Find out November 20!

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!