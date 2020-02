In a move likely to get under the skin of WWE officials, New Japan Pro Wrestling announced today that they will be bringing Wrestle Dynasty to Madison Square Garden on August 22nd 2020.

Why is this date significant for WWE? Not only is MSG the spiritual home of WWE, It also happens to be on the same day as NXT Takeover and 24 hours before Summerslam 2020.

NJPW Global's official Twitter account recently tweeted the following.