NJPW Dominion 2022 Results: New champions crowned and AEW Interim World Championship match set 6.12.22

Earlier today New Japan Pro Wrestling held it’s NJPW Dominion event which had major Forbidden Door implications plus four titles changed hands.

Here are the full results:

United Empire (Aaron Henare, Francesco Akira, and TJP) defeated Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Master Wato, and Ryusuke Taguchi by submission

defeated Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Master Wato, and Ryusuke Taguchi by submission Bullet Club (Taiji Ishimori, Ace Austin, and El Phantasmo) defeated Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, and Tetsuya Naito) by pinfall

defeated Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, and Tetsuya Naito) by pinfall Toru Yano defeated Doc Gallows by pinfall

defeated Doc Gallows by pinfall NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championships: Bullet Club (EVIL, SHO, and Yujiro Takahashi)(c) defeated Suzuki-gun (Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Zack Sabre Jr., and El Desperado) by pinfall

defeated Suzuki-gun (Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Zack Sabre Jr., and El Desperado) by pinfall IWGP Tag Team Championships: United Empire (Great O-Khan and Jeff Cobb) defeated Bullet Club (Chase Owens and Bad Luck Fale)(c) by pinfall – TITLE CHANGE!

defeated Bullet Club (Chase Owens and Bad Luck Fale)(c) by pinfall – AEW Interim Championship Elimination Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Hirooki Goto

defeated Hirooki Goto Provisional KOPW 2022 Championship: Shingo Takagi (c) defeated Taichi 11-10

defeated Taichi 11-10 NEVER Openweight Championship: Karl Anderson defeated Tama Tonga (c) by pinfall – TITLE CHANGE!

defeated Tama Tonga (c) by pinfall – Vacant IWGP United States Championship: Will Ospreay defeated SANADA by pinfall – NEW CHAMPION!

defeated SANADA by pinfall – IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Jay White defeated Kazuchika Okada (c) by pinfall – TITLE CHANGE!

After Tanahashi defeated Goto it was made official that after three years of chasing him across the world Jon Moxley will face “The Ace of New Japan” for the Interim AEW World Championship at Forbidden Door.

This week on AEW Dynamite both Adam Cole and “Hangman” Adam Page laid claim to be the next challenger for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

The leader of the Bullet Club Jay White defeated Okada to win the title. So who will challenge White at Forbidden Door?

