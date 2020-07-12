EVIL recently won the NJPW Cup and joined the Bullet Club. He then went on to challenge Tetsuya Naito for BOTH the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental championships at NJPW Dominion.

EVIL would be successful and capture both titles with the help of members of the Bullet Club. Immediately following the match Naito would challenge EVIL to a rematch for one of the belts but didn't get an answer.

Here is the tweet:

