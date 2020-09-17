NJPW G1 Climax Nights 1 & 2 Betting Odds

New Japan Pro Wrestling is beginning the annual Grade One Climax event a bit later than usual this year. Due to Covid-19, the tournament was pushed from August to September - with the first night of action set to take place this weekend.

For those unfamiliar, the tournament is a round-robin style in which super-stars earn points based on match results. Superstars get two points for a win, one point for a draw and zero points for a loss. The superstars with the most points from Group A and Grop B after the round round completes will then compete in the final.

888sport has provided pro wrestling bettors with a list of odds for the first two nights of action, which begins on Sept. 20. Hiroshi Tanahashi is the most recent two-time winner, his last G1 Climax victory coming in 2018. Last year's winner, Kota Ibushi, saw his first G1 Climax championship and hopes to repeat a similar fate this year.

Below are the betting odds and winning probabilities for the first 10 matches.

Will Ospreay vs Yujiro Takahashi Betting Odds

Favorite: Will Ospreay (-500) / Winning Probability: 83.3%

Yujiro Takahashi (+300) / Winning Probability: 25%

Jeff Cobb vs Taichi Betting Odds

Favorite: Jeff Cobb (-125) / Winning Probability: 55.6%

Taichi (-112) / Winning Probability: 52.8%

Tomohiro Ishii vs Minoru Suzuki Betting Odds

Favorite: Tomohiro Ishii (-155) / Winning Probability: 60.8%

Minoru Suzuki (+110) / Winning Probability: 47.6%

Shingo Takagi vs Jay White Betting Odds

Favorite: Jay White (-150) / Winning Probability: 60%

Shingo Takagi (+108) / Winning Probability: 48.1%

Kazuchika Okada vs Kota Ibushi Betting Odds

Co-Favorite: Kazuchika Okada (-118) / Winning Probability: 54.1%

Kota Ibushi (-118) / Winning Probability: 54.1%

Juice Robinson vs Yoshi-Hashi Betting Odds

Favorite: Juice Robinson (-770) / Winning Probability: 88.5%

Yoshi-Hashi (+400) / Winning Probability: 20%

Toru Yano vs SANADA Betting Odds

Favorite: SANADA (-345) / Winning Probability: 77.5%

Toru Yano (+225) / Winning Probability: 30.8%

Hirooki Goto vs KENTA Betting Odds

Favorite: KENTA (-500) / Winning Probability: 83.3%

Hirooki Goto (+300) / Winning Probability: 25%

Zack Sabre Jr vs EVIL Betting Odds