NJPW G1 Climax Nights 1 & 2 Betting Odds
New Japan Pro Wrestling is beginning the annual Grade One Climax event a bit later than usual this year. Due to Covid-19, the tournament was pushed from August to September - with the first night of action set to take place this weekend.
For those unfamiliar, the tournament is a round-robin style in which super-stars earn points based on match results. Superstars get two points for a win, one point for a draw and zero points for a loss. The superstars with the most points from Group A and Grop B after the round round completes will then compete in the final.
888sport has provided pro wrestling bettors with a list of odds for the first two nights of action, which begins on Sept. 20. Hiroshi Tanahashi is the most recent two-time winner, his last G1 Climax victory coming in 2018. Last year's winner, Kota Ibushi, saw his first G1 Climax championship and hopes to repeat a similar fate this year.
Below are the betting odds and winning probabilities for the first 10 matches.
Will Ospreay vs Yujiro Takahashi Betting Odds
- Favorite: Will Ospreay (-500) / Winning Probability: 83.3%
- Underdog: Yujiro Takahashi (+300) / Winning Probability: 25%
Jeff Cobb vs Taichi Betting Odds
- Favorite: Jeff Cobb (-125) / Winning Probability: 55.6%
- Underdog: Taichi (-112) / Winning Probability: 52.8%
Tomohiro Ishii vs Minoru Suzuki Betting Odds
- Favorite: Tomohiro Ishii (-155) / Winning Probability: 60.8%
- Underdog: Minoru Suzuki (+110) / Winning Probability: 47.6%
Shingo Takagi vs Jay White Betting Odds
- Favorite: Jay White (-150) / Winning Probability: 60%
- Underdog: Shingo Takagi (+108) / Winning Probability: 48.1%
Kazuchika Okada vs Kota Ibushi Betting Odds
- Co-Favorite: Kazuchika Okada (-118) / Winning Probability: 54.1%
- Co-Favorite: Kota Ibushi (-118) / Winning Probability: 54.1%
Juice Robinson vs Yoshi-Hashi Betting Odds
- Favorite: Juice Robinson (-770) / Winning Probability: 88.5%
- Underdog: Yoshi-Hashi (+400) / Winning Probability: 20%
Toru Yano vs SANADA Betting Odds
- Favorite: SANADA (-345) / Winning Probability: 77.5%
- Underdog: Toru Yano (+225) / Winning Probability: 30.8%
Hirooki Goto vs KENTA Betting Odds
- Favorite: KENTA (-500) / Winning Probability: 83.3%
- Underdog: Hirooki Goto (+300) / Winning Probability: 25%
Zack Sabre Jr vs EVIL Betting Odds
- Favorite: EVIL (-400) / Winning Probability: 80%
- Underdog: Zack Sabre Jr (+250) / Winning Probability: 28.6%