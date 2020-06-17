NJPW New Japan Cup 2020, Night 2 Results (6/17)

Night 2 of the New Japan Cup is in the books and without further ado, let's get into the results of some of the first round match-ups, from this morning!
- Taiji Ishimori defeats Gabriel Kidd
Summary - Ishimori resorted to his usual dirty Wrestling tactics for the balance of the match on Kidd, who had his first singles match against non-Young Lion foes. Ishimori would win after getting Kidd to tap-out to the 'LeBell Lock' submission hold.
- Yoshinobu Kanemaru defeats Yuya Uemura
Summary - Kanemaru dominated the balance of the match before Uemura gained a near-fall on Kanemaru after nailing him with a springboard splash. Kanemaru would win after hitting a dropkick, diving-DDT combo for the 1-2-3.
*Non-New Japan Cup Match*
- CHAOS (SHO, YOH, Hirooki Goti and YOSHI-HASHI) defeats Los Ingobernables de Japon (Shingo Takagi, EVIL, BUSHI and SANADA)
Summary - LIJ didn't seem to care about tag-team match etiquette and it showed throughout the match...CHAOS would win after Goti hit BUSHI with the "GTR" for the pin-fall.
- Yuji Nagata defeats Minoru Suzuki
Summary - On the evening of Suzuki's 52nd birthday, the pair of older-generation Wrestlers traded heavy strikes for several minutes and Nagata would defeat the birthday boy when he hit Suzuki with an exploder suplex followed up by a backdrop driver for the win.
- Kazuchika Okada defeats Gedo
Summary - Before the match, Gedo grabbed a microphone and said that he injured his arm in training, earlier today and had his arm in a sling but still wanted to compete, in this match. Okada beat Gedo down for about 15-minutes and would get the win by locking in the 'Cobra Clutch' submission hold and forcing Gedo to tap-out.
