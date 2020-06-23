NJPW New Japan Cup 2020, Night 3 and Night 4 Results (6/22) and (6/23)

Night 3 and Night 4 of NJPW's New Japan Cup has come and gone and let's get right into the results of the last two mornings (US Time)!

Night 3 Results (6/22)

8-Man Tag-Team Match - Suzuki-Gun (Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & DOUKI) defeat Yuji Nagata, Yota Tsuji, Yuya Uemura & Gabriel Kidd

Summary - The only non-cup match on the card and we were treated to a nice treat to kick-off the morning's action. Desperado nailed Tsuji with a slap that you could hear echo throughout Korakuen Hall. Desperado hit 'Pinche Loco' on Tsuji to get the win for his team.

New Japan Cup, First Round Match - SANADA defeats Ryusuke Taguchi

Summary - The pair engaged in some nice back-and-forth action for several minutes. SANADA had a few missed attempts of the 'Skulls End', Taguchi locked in the 'Garankle' which nearly caused SANADA to tap-out but SANADA would pick up the cup victory with an 'Atomic Drop' for the 1-2-3.

New Japan Cup, First Round Match - SHO defeats Shingo Takagi

Summary - SHO went after Takagi early and often with some heavy offense including drilling his opponent with a burtal lariat to begin the match. SHO would get a few close 3-counts, first with a nice German suplex and then a sunset flip into a power-breaker. SHO would finally get the 3-count with the 'Shock Arrow' and will move onto the next round in the cup.

New Japan Cup, First Round Match - Kota Ibushi defeats Zack Sabre Jr

Summary - Probably the most-hyped first-round match-up of the cup and the pair would engage in an extremely fast-paced encounter and traded off some really nice, explosive offense for the balance of the match before Ibushi would get the win with a running knee, 'Kamigoye' combo.

New Japan Cup, First-Round Match - Taichi defeats Hiroshi Tanahashi

Summary - Taichi would get the early offense in, including a really nice powerbomb then followed up with a vicious buzzsaw kick that folded Tanahashi in half. Tanahashi would return the favor with a solid slingblade and would follow it with a dragonscrew. Taichi would finally get the win with the 'Black Mephisto' and move onto the next round of the cup.

After the main event, DOUKI would attack Taichi before Kota Ibushi came down to make the save but DOUKI and Tanahashi would stand strong after drilling Taichi and Ibushi with the IWGP Tag-Team Championship belts as the show ended.

Night 4 Results (6/23)

New Japan Cup, First Round Match - BUSHI defeats YOH

Summary - This match lasted longer than it needed too, in my opinion, but it was a very solid match, nevertheless. BUSHI would defeat YOH with the 'MX'.

New Japan Cup, First Round Match - YOSHI-HASHI defeats Hiroyoshi Tenzan

Summary - These 2 gentleman delivered a very solid match and it was fairly brutal for how short it lasted. YOSHI-HASHI would get Tenzan to tap-out with the 'Butterfly Lock'.

8-Man Tag-Team Match - SHO, Toru Yano, Tomohiro Ishii and Kazuchika Okada vs Hiromu Tanahashi, Shingo Takagi, SANADA and Tetsuya Naito, ends in a count-out

Summary - This was an extremely odd match, especially considering the star-power that was involved in this one...and Yano would chase Tanahashi around the ring until the pair both got counted out, which ended the match.

New Japan Cup, First Round Match - Hirooki Goti defeats Yujiro Takahashi

Summary - Takahashi stayed in the match, purely because of his heel-ish tactics and dirty offense. JADO would assist Takahashi by drilling Goti with a kendo stick but Goto would get the last laugh and win the match with the 'GTR' to advance to the next round of the cup.

