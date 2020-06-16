NJPW New Japan Cup 2020, Night One Results (6/16)

Night 1 of the New Japan Cup is in the books and without further ado, let's get into the results of some of the first round match-ups, from this morning!

Togi Makabe defeats Yota Tsuji

Summary - Yota Tsuji works so well in an empty arena, in my opinion and Makabe worked so well with him. Tsuji may have had his best one-on-one match of his career, here.

Toru Yano defeats Jado

Summary - This is easily going to be the worst match of the tournament...it didn't need to be 10-minutes and Jado certainly didn't need to be in this tournament.

Hiromu Takahashi defeats Tomoaki Honma

Summary - One of Honma's best matches of his career and this match could've benefited from a crowd to give Honma some more heat...but solid, nevertheless.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Tomohiro Ishii defeats El Desperado

Summary - This didn't have the biggest competition for match of the night for night one...but it certainly was better than the first 3 matches of the evening. Ishii is fantastic and it wore off on Desperado and made him look even better than usual. We all knew Ishii was winning this one...but in a match that you know the result, if you can still enjoy it, they did their job...and this certainly fit the bill.

Stay tuned with WrestlingNewsWorld.com, (@WNWNews) on Twitter or myself on Twitter (@WNWFaria), for live coverage of Night Two of the New Japan Cup where Kuzuchika Okada takes on Gedo, Yuji Nagata battles Minoru Suzuki, Yuya Uemura goes to war with Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Gabriel Kidd goes toe-to-toe with Taiji Ishimori!

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Synergy Pro Wrestling is back! On Saturday, July 11th, Synergy and Wrestling News World join forces to present "For The First Responders", a live pro-wrestling supercard to benefit America's first responders.



WNW & Synergy will donate proceeds from this event to worthy first responders' non-profits.



Synergy is delivering a massive card for the occasion! Alex Zayne & Blake Christian continue their incredible rivalry at Synergy with a 30 Minute Iron Man main event! There's also 2 qualifiers for the 2020 Garden State Invitational. JD Drake takes on Tony Deppen, and Jordan Oliver goes one-on-one with LSG.



For The First Responders will stream live on FITE.tv on 7/11 at 7 pm EST.