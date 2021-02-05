NJPW Strong Preview 2.5.21

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via NJPW) - Friday night’s action will kick off with Kevin Knight facing the DKC. The two newest recruits to the LA Dojo will do battle; which of Katsuyori Shibata’s latest students will prove the stronger?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via NJPW) - An intense eight man tag team war will provide another highlight on a stacked night of action. ROH’s twisted Bateman will lead an odd team indeed, with little in common between with Misterioso, Adrian Quest and Jordan Clearwater but for a lot of talent and a burning desire to make an impression in the cerulean blue. On the other side, Brody King has already teamed with the Riegel Twins on STRONG, and adding the hungry junior heavyweight Barrett Brown to his ranks should make an impressive combination.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via NJPW) - After Jon Moxley made his shocking appearance at Lion’s break Contender, he left with the words ‘however we gotta get it done, we’ll get it done,’ when it came to their IWGP US Championship match. That match is now official for February 26, and Moxley will be on NJPW STRONG to give his thoughts on the most anticpated match in professional wrestling this Friday!

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via NJPW) - The main event of the evening will see a pair of Super J-Cup 2020 entrants face off one on one. Rey Horus and TJP are both spectacular athletes with plenty of experience around the world. This first time singles meeting will be a spectacular main event to kick off New Beginning USA.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!