NJPW: Summer Struggle 2020 Betting Odds

New Japan Pro Wrestling is holding their first big event since the Covid-19 break, as Summer Struggle is set for this Saturday. The event is somewhat big for multiple reasons. It marks the return for NJPW since the pandemic began, while also being held at the Meiji Jingu Stadium in Tokyo, Japan. This will be the first NJPW event inside Meiji Jingu Stadium in over two decades. There is also a new championship, along with a dual-title main event.

With the big event taking place, 888sport has odds available for Pro Wrestling bettors. There are a total of six matches on the current Summer Struggle match card, but only five see odds available to wager on.

All five matches are championship matches, including a four way match for the inaugural King of Pro Wrestling Championship. The match that doesn't have betting odds available, yet, is Master Wato vs Yoshinobu Kanemaru.

With the event so close to taking place, it seems unlikely we will see any odds drop for the non-title match on Saturday. Regardless, here are the betting odds for the NJPW Summer Struggle 2020 card.

NEVER Openweight Championship Betting Odds

Favorite: Shingo Takagi (-139) Win Probability: 58.2%

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship Betting Odds

Favorite: Hiromu Takahashi (-250) Win Probability: 71.4%

IWGP Tag Team Championship Betting Odds

Favorite: Dangerous Tekkers (-200) Win Probability: 66.7%

IWGP Heavyweight/Intercontinental Championship Betting Odds

Favorite: Split (-118) Win Probability: 54.1%

King of Pro Wrestling Championship Betting Odds