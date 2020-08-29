NJPW Summer Struggle In Jingu Results (8/29/20)

New Japan Pro Wrestling’s latest Summer Struggle event has just wrapped up from Jingu Baseball Stadium in Tokyo, Japan and featured multiple title changes.

Check-out the results, below:

King of Pro Wrestling Finals - Toru Yano defeated Kazuchika Okada, SANADA and El Desperado

NEVER Openweight Championship - Minoru Suzuki defeatEd Shingo Takagi (C)

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship - Taiji Ishimori defeatEd Hiromu Takahashi (C)

IWGP Heavyweight Tag-Team Championships - Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi (C) defeated Hiroshu Tanahashi & Kota Ibushi

IWGP Heavyweight & Intercontinental Championships - Tetsuya Naito defeated EVIL (C)

