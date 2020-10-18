Wrestle Kingdom Returns as a Two Night Spectacular

It was announced during the G1 Climax finals on October 18th that was won by Kota Ibushi that Wrestle Kingdom would be returning to the Tokyo Dome on January 4th and and 5th 2021.

Here is the official statement from the NJPW website:

This January, NJPW made history with the first ever back to back wrestling events in the Tokyo Dome. With the Double Gold Dash, Jyushin Thunder Liger’s retirement match and much more besides, Wrestle Kingdom 14 was a phenomenal success that had the world watching. During the G1 Climax finals on October 18, Wrestle Kingdom 15 was officially announced, as NJPW returns once more for two nights in Japan’s legendary stadium. After the legendary weekend that was January 4 & 5 2020, how will New Japan Pro-Wrestling march into 2021?

