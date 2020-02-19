Welcome to another bittersweet tour to finish this month's action. The final four days of action will feature not one but two retirements. Unfortunately, we will be saying goodbye to the storied careers of active wrestler Manabu Nakanishi. Tonight however we will be saying goodbye to a well-loved fan-favorite referee Tiger Hattori.

Tonight Tiger Hattori will step in the ring one last time to officiate for the final time in his storied pro wrestling career spanning six decades. The opening match starts with Toa Henare, The First match from Korekuen Hall kicks off now. Tomoaki Honma, and Togi Makabe vs.Yota Tsuji, Gabriel Kidd, and Yuya Uemura. The Young Lion match ends with Toa Henare pins Gabriel Kidd. An extra fight outside the ring happens once the match ended. Cooler heads prevail as we make it towards our second match.

The second match features a preview of the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship tomorrow night. Tiger Mask, Ryusuke Taguchi, and Rocky Romero vs. New RevPro British Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay, IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champions SHO and YOH. Rocky Romero starts his journey to his possible ninth title reign in this tag match. Will Ospreay pins Tiger Mask for the win for champions in this match. Rocky and Taguchi attack the Roppongi 3K team. Will Ospreay among others we're there to break up the fray.

The third match of the night gets underway with the Chaos team Bushi, IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi, and EVIL vs. Yoshi-Hashi, Juice Robinson, and David Finlay. The team of Juice Finlay and Yoshi-Hashi win the match. Juice and Finlay are on there way to climbing back to another to getting another shot at the tag team titles.

Next up the fourth match coming up one of the final matches for Manabu Nakanishi. Taichi, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, El Desperado, and Minoru Suzuki vs. Yuji Nagata, Satoshi Kojima, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, and Manabu Nakanishi. The Suzuki-Gun team starts off with the usual pre-match attack before the bell. Kojima gets the win for his team. We are one match closer to seeing the last match for Nakanishi on the 22nd.

The fifth and sixth matches tonight will have Tiger Hattori referee in his final officiating duties. Colt Cabana, Toru Yano, Kota Ibushi, and Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Bad Luck Fale, Jay White, Tama Tonga, and Tanga Loa with Jado and Gedo. Friday Tanahashi and Ibushi challenge the six-time IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions. Toru Yano wins via low blow. After the match Tiger low blows both Gedo and Jado.

The sixth and final match for Tiger Hattori. Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, and Kazuchika Okada vs. Shingo Takagi, SANADA, and Double IWGP Heavyweight & Intercontinental Champion Tetsuya Naito. This match will be followed by a special retirement ceremony for the legendary Tiger Hattori. SANADA gets the win for LIJ. Tonight was a fun night filled with great action. As I bid you farewell for tonight's action Thank you, Tiger, for everything you've done for New Japan. You will be missed!