New Japan Pro Wrestling will be in the Tokyo Dome on January 5th for their annual Wrestle Kingdom event.

AEW World Champion, Chris Jericho, will face off against Hiroshi Tanahashi at the event. It was then announced by Jericho himself that if Tanahashi happens to defeat the Pain Maker, Tanahashi will be granted a shot at Chris Jericho once again, but this time for the AEW World Championship at a later date.