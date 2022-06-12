The biggest G1 Climax announced during NJPW Dominion
Today during New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Dominion event the next installment in the G1 Climax was announced.
This year will see 28 competitors from AEW, NJPW and MLW. The field consists of champions and competitors making the their G1 debut.
This will also mark the first time of a four block tournament since Kensuke Sasaki won the 20 man tournament in 2000.
This year, the top point scorer in each block will advance to semifinals on August 17, before the finals on August 18, both in the Nippon Budokan.
Here is the full lineup:
Blocks and match schedules will be announced at a future date with the lineup as follows:
Kazuchika Okada
11th entry, 11th consecutive, 2012, 2014, 2021 winner. IWGP World Heavyweight Champion at time of writing
Hiroshi Tanahashi
21st entry, 21st consecutive. 2007, 2015, 2018 winner
Tetsuya Naito
13th entry, 13th consecutive. 2013, 2017 winner
Hirooki Goto
15th entry, 15th consecutive. 2008 winner
Tama Tonga
5th entry, 2nd consecutive. NEVER Openweight Champion at time of writing
Shingo Takagi
4th entry, 4th consecutive. KOPW 2022 holder at time of writing
Chase Owens
2nd entry, 2nd consecutive. IWGP Tag Team Champion at time of writing
Bad Luck Fale
7th entry, first in 3 years. IWGP Tag Team Champion at time of writing
Yujiro Takahashi
9th entry, 3rd consecutive. NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Champion at time of writing
EVIL
7th entry, 7th consecutive. NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Champion at time of writing
Tom Lawlor
Debut entry. STRONG Openweight Champion.
Juice Robinson
5th entry, 1st in two years
JONAH
Debut entry
YOSHI-HASHI
6th entry, 3rd consecutive
Toru Yano
17th entry, 16th consecutive
Tomohiro Ishii
10th entry, 10th consecutive
Jeff Cobb
4th entry 4th consecutive.
Great-O-Khan
2nd entry, 2nd consecutive
Will Ospreay
3rd entry, 1st in two years
Aaron Henare
Debut entry
SANADA
7th entry, 7th consecutive
Jay White
4th entry, 1st in two years
KENTA
4th entry, 4th consecutive
El Phantasmo
Debut entry
Taichi
4th entry 4th consecutive
Zack Sabre Jr.
6th entry, 6th consecutive
Lance Archer
6th entry, 1st in three years
David Finlay
Debut entry
