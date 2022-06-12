The biggest G1 Climax announced during NJPW Dominion

Today during New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Dominion event the next installment in the G1 Climax was announced.

This year will see 28 competitors from AEW, NJPW and MLW. The field consists of champions and competitors making the their G1 debut.

This will also mark the first time of a four block tournament since Kensuke Sasaki won the 20 man tournament in 2000.

This year, the top point scorer in each block will advance to semifinals on August 17, before the finals on August 18, both in the Nippon Budokan.

Here is the full lineup:

Blocks and match schedules will be announced at a future date with the lineup as follows:

Kazuchika Okada

11th entry, 11th consecutive, 2012, 2014, 2021 winner. IWGP World Heavyweight Champion at time of writing

Hiroshi Tanahashi

21st entry, 21st consecutive. 2007, 2015, 2018 winner

Tetsuya Naito

13th entry, 13th consecutive. 2013, 2017 winner

Hirooki Goto

15th entry, 15th consecutive. 2008 winner

Tama Tonga

5th entry, 2nd consecutive. NEVER Openweight Champion at time of writing

Shingo Takagi

4th entry, 4th consecutive. KOPW 2022 holder at time of writing

Chase Owens

2nd entry, 2nd consecutive. IWGP Tag Team Champion at time of writing

Bad Luck Fale

7th entry, first in 3 years. IWGP Tag Team Champion at time of writing

Yujiro Takahashi

9th entry, 3rd consecutive. NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Champion at time of writing

EVIL

7th entry, 7th consecutive. NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Champion at time of writing

Tom Lawlor

Debut entry. STRONG Openweight Champion.

Juice Robinson

5th entry, 1st in two years

JONAH

Debut entry

YOSHI-HASHI

6th entry, 3rd consecutive

Toru Yano

17th entry, 16th consecutive

Tomohiro Ishii

10th entry, 10th consecutive

Jeff Cobb

4th entry 4th consecutive.

Great-O-Khan

2nd entry, 2nd consecutive

Will Ospreay

3rd entry, 1st in two years

Aaron Henare

Debut entry

SANADA

7th entry, 7th consecutive

Jay White

4th entry, 1st in two years

KENTA

4th entry, 4th consecutive

El Phantasmo

Debut entry

Taichi

4th entry 4th consecutive

Zack Sabre Jr.

6th entry, 6th consecutive

Lance Archer

6th entry, 1st in three years

David Finlay

Debut entry

