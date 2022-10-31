The Motor City Machine Guns Won The NJPW Strong Tag Team Championship at Rumble on 44th Street

This past Saturday New Japan Pro Wrestling held their Rumble on 44th Street PPV in New York City.

Impact Wrestling’s own The Motor City Machine Guns defeated now former champions Aussie Open and The LA Dojo (DKC and Kevin Knight) to become the new NJPW Strong Tag Team Champions.

The finish of the match saw the Guns hit the Dirt Bomb on Knight to win the titles and become the second ever NJPW Strong Tag Team Champions.

