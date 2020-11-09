Three Matches Announced for Wrestle Kingdom 15

Earlier this year NJPW announced that Wrestle Kingdom will be returning next year as a two night spectacular on January 4th and 5th after the success of this year's two night Wrestle Kingdom event.

This past Saturday November 7th and Sunday November 8th NJPW held their Power Struggle event and a Wrestle Kingdom press conference. After these events three matches were signed for Wrestle Kingdom 15.

Here are the confirmed matches for Night 1(January 4th, 2021):

Kota Ibushi vs Tetsuya Naito(IWGP Intercontinental and Heavyweight Championships):

Preview (via NJPW) - Headlining night one of Wrestle Kingdom 15 on January 4 will be Kota Ibushi challenging Tetsuya Naito for the double IWGP Intercontinental and Heavyweight Championships. At Power Struggle on November 7, Kota Ibushi lost the right to challenge Naito earned with his G1 victory, but with victor Jay White electing to challenge for the titles on night two of Wrestle Kingdom, Tetsuya Naito was left without an opponent for January 4. With a strong desire to headline back to back in the Dome at Wrestle Kingdom, Naito nominated the G1 winner to face him for January 4. Now a storied rivalry will play out on the grandest of all stages. Their battles have been fierce, violent and dangerous; a combination Ibushi has in the past likened to ‘playing with fire’. With Naito putting all the marbles on the line in the first of two nights, is he playing with fire when it comes to double IWGP gold?

Kazuchika Okada vs Will Ospreay:

Preview (via NJPW) - Night one of Wrestle Kingdom 15 will also see Will Ospreay face Kazuchika Okada. On the last night of G1 Climax 30 A Block action, Ospreay faced ‘big brother’ Okada in his last group match, but shocked the world when enlisting the services of STARDOM’s Bea Priestley and Great-O-Khan to defeat the Rainmaker. Forming a new faction known as The Empire, Ospreay stated that he used Okada’s name and status to get to the top of the industry, and now vows to ascend to even greater heights by ‘ending Okada’s career’. Ospreay further angered Okada by refusuing to engage him one on one, instead nominating the fearsome O-Khan to take him on at Power Struggle instead. With the Rainmaker sending O-Khan into unconsciousness in Osaka, his path to Ospreay is clear, and now the Rainmaker has promised he will ‘crush’ the man he brought into New Japan Pro-Wrestling in the first place.

Here is the only confirmed match for Night 2(January 5th, 2021):

Jay White vs Winnet of Ibushi vs Naito(IWGP Intercontinental and Heavyweight Championships):

Preview (via NJPW) - Night two of Wrestle Kingdom 15 on January 5 has its main event set as Jay White will take on the winner of Kota Ibushi and Tetsuya Naito with double gold glory on the line. White has talked at length about he and Naito’s ‘destinos’ being intertwined, and that could well be the case on January 5 should they meet in the headline spot of the entire weekend. Last year on January 4, it was Naito’s Destino that couldn’t be denied as El Ingobernable sent Jay White crashing out of the Double Gold Dash. This year, could the Switchblade seize the grandest prize in wrestling on the grandest stage in wrestling from Naito? Or could it be Ibushi? After the G1 Climax 29 final saw Ibushi victorious, White has done everything in his power to viciously attack the Golden Star. From a steel chair assisted win in the Tokyo Dome on January 5 2020 to a win in the G1 that opened the door for Power Struggle and the first ever successful briefcase challenge (albeit under controversial circumstances with feet on the ropes), Jay White more than has Ibushi’s number, but he also has Ibushi’s extreme, burning ire. Should Ibushi meet Jay White in the main event, the personal hatred between both men may even eclipse the double titles themselves.

