Unprecedented Tournament LEGACY to Celebrate 70 Years of Japanese Pro Wrestling

In an absolutely historic event, nine Japanese promotions are coming together to celebrate 70 years of Japanese Pro Wrestling on September 14th and 15th in the legendary Korakuen Hall. This two night tournament called LEGACY will seek to honor the history of wrestling in Japan and "give hope to professional wrestling fans by holding the tournament together as a professional wrestling industry." That quotation originally in Japanese is from the Japan Wrestling Hall of Fame, hereafter referred to as the NJH.

Seeing them work with so many companies is wonderful!

The NJH are the ones hosting the event, and were founded in 2020 to help preserve wrestling history. Many big names like Antonio Inoki and Riki Chosu are on the executive board which explains why so many big companies are working with them. Up until now, the NPH was only held talk events: LEGACY marks their first wrestling show. Information on this show was originally reported in Japanese on Profesional Wrestling Martial Arts_dx.

Shingo is going to have to see his old Dragongate friends.

As of now nine companies are going to be participating: New Japan Pro Wrestling, All Japan Pro Wrestling, Pro Wrestling NOAH, DDT, Big Japan Pro, Michinoku Pro, Zero1, 2AW, and Dragongate. The NPH has said other freelancers and legends have been reached out to so truly anyone can show up. I for one am incredibly hopeful for first time ever singles matches like Keiji Mutoh vs Tomohiro Ishii, and Kota Ibushi vs Shun Skywalker.

Aja kong where?

All of that being said though, there is one glaring omission: where is the Joshi? No Women's companies are represented here, and to have a show celebrating the history of professional wrestling in Japan with no women just seems like sacrilege. Hopefully at least an exhibition match will be announced soon, but for now this just seems like a big oversight. We'll see what information we get soon.