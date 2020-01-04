NJPW WrestleKingdom 14 Primer
NJPW is putting on it's biggest show of the year in just a few hours and you can watch it live on NJPW World. Night one of Wrestle Kingdom will begin on Saturday, Jan. 4 will begin at 3 a.m. ET, with Night 2 on Jan. 5 at 1 a.m. This show is a two night event and will see the last match of legendary wrestler Jushin Thunder Liger. The event will also crown it's first ever dual champion with the Night Two champions facing off in a dual title match. AEW wrestlers Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho will also be on the show, also if Jericho loses his match Tanahashi will be granted an AEW World title match.
Below is the list of matches for each night.
Night 1
- IWGP Heavyweight Championship -- Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Kota Ibushi
- IWGP Intercontinental Championship -- Jay White (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito
- IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship -- Will Ospreay (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi
- IWGP United States Championship -- Lance Archer (c) vs. Jon Moxley [Texas Death Match]
- IWGP Tag Team Championship -- Guerrillas of Destiny (c) vs. FinJuice (David Finlay & Juice Robinson)
- Chaos (Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano & Yoshi-Hashi) vs. Bullet Club (Kenta, Bad Luck Fale, Yujiro Takahashi & Chase Owens)
- Los Ingobernables de Japon (Sanada, Evil, Shingo Takagi & Bushi) vs. Suzuki-gun (Zack Sabre Jr., Minoru Suzuki, Taichi & El Desperado)
- Jyushin Thunder Liger, Tatsumi Fujinami, The Great Sasuke & Tiger Mask vs. Naoki Sano, Shinjiro Otani, Tatsuhito Takaiwa & Ryusuke Taguchi
Night 2
- IWGP Heavyweight Championship & IWGP Intercontinental Championship -- Winner of Okada-Ibushi (c) vs. Winner of White-Naito (c)
- Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Chris Jericho
- Loser of Okada-Ibushi vs. Loser of White-Naito
- NEVER Openweight Championship -- Kenta (c) vs. Hirooki Goto
- IWGP United States Championship -- Winner of Archer-Moxley (c) vs. Juice Robinson
- British Heavyweight Championship -- Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. Sanada
- IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship -- Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo (c) vs. Roppongi 3K
- Jyushin Thunder Liger & Naoki Sano vs. Hiromu Takahashi & Ryu Lee