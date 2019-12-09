Wrestle Kingdom 14 Card Revealed

This year's annual Tokyo Dome show is a two day party and we finally know the card for both night's of the show. You can find the full card that has been announced below.

January 4th (Night 1):

Kazuchika Okada vs Kota Ibushi, IWGP Heavyweight Championship Match

Jay White vs Tetsuya Naito, IWGP Intercontinental Title Match

Will Ospreay vs Hiromu Takahashi, IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title Match

Lance Archer vs Jon Moxley in a Texas deathmatch, IWGP US Title Match

Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa vs David Finlay & Juice Robinson, IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Title Match

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano, and YOSHI-HASHI vs KENTA, Bad Luck Fale, Yujiro Takhashi, and Chase Owens

SANADA, EVIL, Shingo Takagi, and BUSHI vs Zack Sabre Jr, Minoru Suzuki, Taichi, and El Desperado

Justin Thunder Liger, Tatsumi Fujinami, The Great Sasuke, and Tiger Mask vs Naomi Sano, Shinjiro Otani, Tatsuhito Takaiwa, and Ryusuke Taguchi

January 5th (Night 2):

IWGP Heavyweight Champion vs IWGP IC Champion, Double Title Match

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs Chris Jericho

Loser of IWGP Heavyweight Championship Match vs Loser of IWGP IC Title Match

KENTA vs Hirooki Goto, NEVER Openweight Title Match

Zack Sabre Jr vs SANADA, British Openweight Title Match

Juice Robinson vs IWGP US Champion, IWGP US Title Match

El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori vs SHO & YOH, IWGP Jr Tag Team Title Match

Jyushin Thunder Liger and Naoki Sano vs Ryu Lee and Hiromu Takahashi

NOTE: This will be Jyushin Thunder Liger's last Wrestle Kingdom. New Year's Dash, the "fallout" show from Wrestle Kingdom, will include a retirement ceremony for the legendary junior heavyweight.