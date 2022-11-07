BREAKING NEWS* NWA Suspended Nick Aldis

The former two time NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis was just recently suspended according to PWInsider and will not appear on this Saturday’s NWA Hard Times 3 PPV.

This comes off the heels of the news that Aldis himself announced via his Instagram subscriber page that he has not resigned with the company and will become a free agent in January 2023.

PWInsider reached out to the COO of the company, Joe Galli who confirmed that Aldis is under contract under December 31 and that “This is not a wrestling angle.”

