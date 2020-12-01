Lunchtime News 12.1.20 | Corgan on Stern | Rhea Ripley on Chasing the Glory | NWA News

Corgan on Howard Stern

Billy Corgan was on The Howard Stern Show today, mainly to promote his new album. But near the end of the interview, Stern played a game with Corgan. Stern would play a wretler's theme song & see if Billy could name who it was.





Name that Theme

-Hulk Hogan (Real American)-YES

-Ultimate Warrior (Unstable)-YES

-Terry Funk (Man with a Harmonica)-NO

-STING-(Turbo Charge)NO

-Fabulous Freebirds (Badstreet USA)-YES

-Goldust Theme-NO



Rhea Ripley on starting a family



Rhea Ripley was on Lilian Garcia's Chasing the Glory podcast recently. Lilan asked Rhea "What does glory mean to you?"

“Oh man, that’s a really tough question. I guess glory just means, like, knowing that I did my best and I got as far as I could. I say it all of the time – I don’t have many goals in this business ’cause I just want to see how far I can get. I feel like once my career is all done and dusted, and I’ve done everything I could have possibly done, then that’s my glory. Then I can live, and have a normal life, and go have kids. I love wrestling, but when that day comes, I’m going back home and I’m starting a family.”-Rhea Ripley

NWA loses Director of Operations

Maureen Tracy was the Director of Operations for the NWA. Yesterday was her final day with the NWA. She posted in a tweet thanking the NWA & is on to her next adventure.