NWA and WWE Legend Ric Flair Returns Home at NWA 73

Two weeks ago it was announced that WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was released from WWE. He would later go on to appear at AAA TripleMania as the manager of Andrade El Idolo.

Tonight it was announced on NWA’s official Twitter account that one of the Greatest of All Time, “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair would be returning to his old stomping grounds for the NWA 73 PPV on August 29th at The Chase.

Here is the official announcement:

