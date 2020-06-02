NWA | CARNYLAND | 003 | Preview

The first two installment of Carnyland are in the books & I cannot wait to see where we go from here.  Will we get more promo lessons from Allysin Kay?  Will Joe Galli argue with a audio spectrum?  Will May Valentine be able to balance two men?  And will it all be paid for by The Kingdom of Jocephus?  Only one way to find out; tune in to our LIVE coverage right here:

In case you missed the first two episodes:

Carnyland 001 | A Long Way From NWA Powerrr

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/4_fNb1oz4pA" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Carnyland 002 | Hey Brother, Rumor has it...

